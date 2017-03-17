School districts plan for shift to new standardized test

SHERIDAN — When the Proficiency Assessment for Wyoming Students testing wraps up for Sheridan County School District 2 on March 22, it will not only be the end of the testing season, but the end of an era.

The 2016-2017 school year will be the final year of PAWS testing for schools around the state.

At its February board meeting, the Wyoming State Board of Education voted to begin contract negotiations with American Institutes for Research to implement its AIR Assessment. According to local and state officials, the new test has plenty of advantages and will better serve students.

The test change comes after the implementation of the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Scott Stults said the new test will not change the way teachers educate their students. While school officials have not yet seen the test, districts have been told that it aligns with Wyoming performance standards.

Testing time is limited to 1 percent of the school year, totaling nine hours for elementary, 10 for middle school and 11 for high school.

Reading and math will be assessed annually in grades 3-11, while science will be assessed in fourth, eighth and 10th grades. The ACT Aspire will still be the assessment used to test 11th-grade students.

Wyoming Department of Education Communications Director Kari Eakins said instead of having one test for grades three to eight, one for nine to 11 and one for 11, it will be just one for grades three to 10 and one for 11th grade.

The PAWS assessment included a pen-and-paper, multiple choice format for students, but the AIR Assessment will alter the format. The AIR Assessment is completed online, and the test questions will adapt based on a student’s performance on the previous question. The AIR will also include an extended answer portion allowing students to write their responses.

Local officials said the two most attractive aspects of the new test include quicker feedback for districts and a later testing period.

Traditionally, the PAWS test is held in mid-March. The WSBE recommended pushing testing dates to mid-April through the first full week in May, giving teachers more time to prepare.

Schools will be granted access to machine-scoring testing results within one day, and the hand-score portion (the extended answer portion of the test) will be available within 15 days.

“So, potentially, we will be able to have those results in hand before the end of the school year,” Stults said. “That would be great for us. That way we can work with the individual kids that we have, let them know how they did, where their strengths and areas of growth are, sharing that with parents, and then of course, being able to desegregate that data and see how these kids did.”

The AIR test is used by 19 states and had contracts with 22 states in 2015-16.

“One thing with the next test is that it will be nice to see how we compare to other states,” said Scott Cleland, Highland Park Elementary School principal. “As opposed to showing us how we compare with other districts inside our state, it will show how we compare with districts in various parts of the country.”

SCSD2 has traditionally performed well in PAWS testing, ranking among the top in the state in most categories several years in a row.

An agreement with AIR is expected to be completed this spring, while the test will be implemented for Wyoming students during the spring 2018 semester.