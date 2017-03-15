School districts look forward after education cuts

SHERIDAN — Cuts to local school districts will be coming — it’s only a matter of when and where.

Since the Legislature passed its budget for the next school year, local school districts have felt a sense of both relief and distress; relief in that districts now have an understanding of how much they have to cut and distress over the potential of cutting crucial programs.

“This isn’t just a ‘no big deal’ type of cut as some legislators would have you believe,” Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Marty Kobza said. “This is significant. This is impacting kids; this is impacting programs.”

The Legislature approved cutting $34 million from the state’s education budget during the final hours of the session. Gov. Matt Mead signed off on the bill Monday.

That $34 million will be divvied up between all school districts in the state with no exception to Sheridan County schools.

Preliminary numbers indicate that SCSD3 will lose approximately $200,000 from its budget the next year, according to Superintendent Charles Auzqui. This equates to a 5 to 5.5 percent decrease in the district’s budget.

Sheridan County School District 2 will be looking at a 3.6 percent cut, or a $1.44 million reduction in its budget. At SCSD1, $400,000 is expected to be cut from the budget.

Where those cuts will take place remains to be determined. Superintendents from Sheridan County schools said that educational and/or extracurricular programs will have to be cut, but exactly which programs will be decided at a later date.

School district officials are hopeful that average daily membership numbers will soften the blow. Added enrollment to the district could reduce SCSD2’s cuts to as low as 3.2 percent, Superintendent Craig Dougherty said. Kobza remains hopeful that expected added enrollment to his district will ease cuts for his district, as well.

While budget reductions are bound to hurt all districts, for small districts like SCSD1 and SCSD3, every penny counts.

At SCSD3, which has one teacher for every grade, reduction in force seems like an impossible task. The district eliminated several positions last school year and is already running on a skeleton staff, Auzqui said.

“Our focus is to make sure we keep maintaining quality education in the classroom,” Auzqui said.

SCSD1 will look to run with a lighter crew next year. Through attrition, three positions will likely be eliminated at the district — that equates to a 3 percent cut to its 91-person staff.

Kobza said the white paper released by the Legislative Services Office in December 2016 indicated that the Legislature would take a balanced approach to cuts. He said lawmakers did no such thing.

Throughout the session, Kobza advocated for a revenue portion to be added to the bill. House Bill 236 originally proposed taking funds from the rainy day account every year until the account dipped below $500 million. At that time a half cent sales tax increase would have gone into effect.

However, the Senate struck down that portion of the bill.

“If we truly are in that big of a crisis, then we needed to look at sources of revenue,” Kobza said.

The Wyoming Education Association agrees. Kathy Vetter, WEA president, called the Legislature’s approach to the budget “disappointing,” and she was upset that the budget didn’t result with a balanced approach to tackling the budget.

Yet, almost across the board, local lawmakers said that cuts need to go into effect before tax increases can be considered.

“When you ask anyone else out of Cheyenne, ‘Should we raise taxes?’ The answer is ‘no,’ or the answer is ‘not without a serious effort to cut funding,’” said Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, at last week’s Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Vetter said while district and state officials hope to keep the cuts as far away from the classroom as possible, any cut will have some impact on student learning.

“Every district needs to do what’s best for their district,” Vetter said. “It’s different from each one … all have different needs.”

Now that state cuts have been determined, districts will begin to strategize how to approach their own budget cuts.

Districts will hold a number of budget meetings with school board members and staff spanning the next several months to decide where cuts will be made. Superintendents ask that members of the public provide their input on where those cuts should be made to the board.

“Now that we have draft figures, we can start making decisions that are in the best interest of the district,” Auzqui said.

Districts must have preliminary budgets approved by May board meetings and have their final budget approved by July 21, as per state statutes.

The Legislature will begin the school funding recalibration process in the coming months.

Dougherty remains optimistic, despite upcoming budget reductions.

“They needed to make some cuts along with everyone else in the state,” Dougherty said. “Of course, no one likes to see cuts, but at the end of it, because we have such a great budgeting process and we have one of the best business managers in the state, we will be able to work through this.”