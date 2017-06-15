School district officials share achievements

SHERIDAN — School district leaders shared their districts’ success stories with business leaders and community members at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said academic success is based on the teacher and the principal. He touted the fact that SCSD2 pays teachers well and spends less on administration than any other district in the state.

For that reason, he said, his district has had success. SCSD2’s test scores have been near or at the top in the state, and its extracurricular achievements have been stellar, as well.

Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Marty Kobza praised his district’s commitment to higher education and noted the number of students earning college credit through Sheridan College while they are still in high school.

“What we’ve found is those credits transfer almost anywhere in the country — even more so than (Advanced Placement tests),” Kobza said. “It’s a program we try to focus on.”

He also lauded his district’s commitment to extracurricular activities, citing four state championships in sports (Big Horn football, Big Horn girls basketball, Big Horn girls track and Tongue River girls golf).

Despite being one of the smallest districts in the state, Sheridan County School District 3 has seen academic success, as well.

Charles Auzqui, the district’s superintendent, said the school’s graduation rate and ACT scores have been consistently high over the past several years. Arvada-Clearmont School had a 100 percent graduation rate for one of its largest classes in years.

Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Paul Young said the district is serving its purpose — to provide a high-quality education the local community.

Enrollment continues to grow and services and offerings continue to expand, Young said.

He also mentioned the school’s SkillsUSA program, which consistently earns top marks at the state and national level.

All district leaders urged legislators to be cautious as they examine ways to fund education in the state moving forward.

Dougherty discussed the importance of education to the state’s economy. He said “education is a path forward,” and career earnings are dependent on academic achievement.

“We are going to continue to do the best we can with the resources we have, but we are also going to keep fighting for our kids every single day,” Kobza said.