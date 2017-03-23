School buildings merit review

Re: State budget cuts

There have been articles throughout the year about the Wyoming Legislature cutting school budgets because of mineral revenue shortfalls. As an educator who has worked in Wyoming in the 1980s in boom and bust times, why should we be so surprised when we have less, we do with less. It seems there should have been some planning earlier.

For example, tearing down perfectly good school buildings and replacing them with state-of-the-art buildings. I have worked on several referendums and worked on conservative building programs in Wyoming and other states. The facilities I was involved with were good buildings that were functional and not grand. They were designed to deliver the educational programs without all the frills that Wyoming has allowed since the state took over building projects.

It is taking a lot more money to deliver education in Wyoming than adjacent states. This was mentioned several times to the Legislature. I never heard of a study as to what makes the difference. Our test scores are not over the top and do not lead the other states.

Maybe a closer look at what we are doing and the results obtained is needed.

Craig Vogt

Sheridan