Scholarships available for Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt

SHERIDAN — With the help of generous sponsors, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation offers scholarships for women interested in participating in the 2017 Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt.

The scholarship application will be open through May 1. The hunt provides mentoring opportunities and helps bring awareness to the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and their mission to invest in economic self-sufficiency for women and girls of Wyoming.

The Wyoming Women’s Foundation will host more than 40 female hunters from across the nation Oct. 12-15 at the Ranch at Ucross in northeast Wyoming for a weekend of hunting, mentorship and camaraderie.

The scholarships cover all license, hunting and guide fees, lodging, meals and post-hunt activities for four days and three nights. The only expense left up to the participant is travel to and from the event. Hunters of all skill levels are welcome, including first-time hunters. Hunters are divided into pairs and assigned a licensed guide and hunt on mostly private lands surrounding Ucross.

Visit the participation page on the hunt website, wyomingwomensantelopehunt.org, for more application information and to sign up for email notifications about scholarship opportunities. Submission includes a 300-word essay on why you would like to participate. Starting May 15, applicants will be notified if they are selected.

The Wyoming Women’s Foundation created the women’s antelope hunt in 2013 when it became the first all-women’s pronghorn hunt in the nation. Since inception, the event has raised more than $280,000 to support the hunt and special projects that help women and girls across Wyoming.