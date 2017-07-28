FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Scholarship recipients to perform at Occidental

BUFFALO — Kaija Neymeyer and Tommy Clift, the 2017 recipients of the Dan Carlat-Occidental Jam Memorial Scholarship Fund, and recent graduates of Sheridan High School will be performing at the Occidental Saloon on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. before the weekly jam session.

Clift is an accomplished singer and guitar player and Neymeyer is a gifted French horn player. All are welcome to attend and help celebrate their success.

For additional information, contact Tracy S. Carlin at 684-5526 or carlatscholar@gmail.com.

The Occidental Saloon is located at 18 N. Main St. in Buffalo.

