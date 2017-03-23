Schafer, Robinson to wed in June

SHERIDAN — Zachary Michael Schafer and Rachael Ann Robinson, both of Laramie, will wed June 3, 2017, in the Bighorn Mountains.

Schafer, originally of Sheridan, earned an associate degree from Sheridan College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming. He is the son of Wanda and Brad Hanebrink of Sheridan and Mike Schafer and Brenda Eickhoff of Casper. He currently works as a certified nursing assistant at Spring Wind Assisted Living.

Robinson, originally from Basin, earned an associate degree from Sheridan College and is working toward a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming. She is the daughter of Marti and Jim Rannells and the late Leslie Robinson, all of Basin. She currently works for UW as a curation technician.

The couple will wed at the Hanebrink cabin in the Bighorn Mountains outside of Buffalo.