SCFA approves barn expansion project

SHERIDAN –– The Sheridan County Fair Association approved the advancement of a project that will expand the sale barn during its meeting Monday.

SCFA Treasurer Jason Koltiska presented a plan for the expansion that would extend the sale barn approximately 70 feet.

Koltiska said the expansion is needed because of the growing number of animals, especially cattle. He said this year 4-H will add three classes of beef and an extra showmanship event.

University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension educator with 4-H, Liz Shaffer, said they’ve seen growth in the number of animals of various species over the last four years and especially this year. She said they’ve already run out of stalls for beef.

“Talking to Liz, it’s not just a spike,” Koltiska said. “I think we’re going to be dealing with this, and we don’t want to have to put money into something that’s portable; that’s just money down the drain. We’re going to have to end up doing it in the next year or two.”

Other plans for the project include using a block wall to mount the wash rack, adding new bleachers and replacing the inside chain link with portable panels.

Koltiska said the indoor panels will be able to be removed, making the barn easier to clean and allowing for shows to be scheduled inside. He said this includes the evening market beef show and the afternoon breeding beef show.

The project will require four hydrants to be moved, but no changes to the waterline, which is only about two years old.

“This project, maintenance wise, is not going to cost the Board any more money if we can do this,” Koltiska said.

Koltiska, who has already met with engineers and contractors to determine the feasibility of the project, said the preliminary cost estimate is between $110,000 and $115,000.

Koltiska said that after meeting with the County, it was recommended to him that the expansion be a community campaign project, funded privately through donations and grants.

Koltiska said he already has businesses interested in donating to the project, but SCFA Chair Steve Eliason said he didn’t want to take any chances when it comes to the possibility of funds running dry.

“I think the money or financing has to be in place before we break ground because I’d hate to get half way through this project and we run out of money,” Eliason said.

The other thing the project is tight on is time. Koltiska said that ideally most of the work would be done in May before the fairgrounds becomes too busy.

Since this is a public project it requires three bids for each of the five parts: concrete, masonry, electric, plumbing and structural work. Once funding is secure and bids are in place, the final decision on the project is up to the County Commission.

“If this project can’t get off the ground and we can’t get it done ahead of time, then we may have to look at what can we do (temporarily) in order to accommodate for 4-H and the increase in beef,” Eliason said. “…And probably table this until next year, worst case scenario.”