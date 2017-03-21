SCCD promotes Ag Week in schools

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District kicked off the week with demonstrations at various schools, teaching students how to make butter.

SCCD district manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the activity was part of the district’s effort to celebrate and spread awareness for National Ag Week. While Ag Day is recognized March 21, National Ag Week is March 19-25 and SCCD has organized a week of events in recognition.

The Agriculture Council of America, which hosts the Ag Week campaign on a national level, says the aim of the event is to further understating of what products beyond food are produced through agriculture and how these and food products are produced.

It also aims to inform people about the role agriculture plays in the economy.

“Even in our rural community, there is sometimes a disconnect between the food on the table and its origin,” Rogaczewski said. “We think it is important for kids to understand that the food they eat doesn’t originate in a grocery store. Sometimes we take for granted that our kids understand this.”

Rogaczewski said SCCD has been putting on demonstrations for Ag Week for more than 10 years and this year they’ll be reaching more than 300 kindergärtners in nearly 20 classes from eight schools and programs.

Shelly Araas’ kindergarten class at Holy Name Catholic School was the final stop for the SCCD Monday, Rogaczewski said.

Facilitated by Rogaczewski and SCCD program assistant Theresa Shaw, activities included a group discussion about where food and clothes come from and a hands-on butter demonstration. They finished with a game in which students had to match pictures of everyday items like bacon, candles and glue to their respective agricultural source.

When it was time to make butter, each table of students was given a jar that contained cream. The students took turns shaking the jar until the cream hardened and separated into butter and whey.

After the jar was drained of the whey, students were able to reap the benefits of their hard work by tasting the butter.

While Araas said the class is too young to regularly incorporate a deeper agriculture lesson into plans, she said she did prepare for SCCD’s demonstration by reading “The Butter Battle Book,” by Dr. Seuss, which prompted students to try their crackers either butter side up or down.

Araas said it was the first time her class had participated in the demonstration with SCCD and that she’d welcome it in the classroom in the future. And while the end of the day can be hectic for students, Araas said she thinks the kindergärtners did well and were able to take something away from the demonstration.

“I think they’ll be able to use that information,” Araas said, referring to the matching game, “and just kind of have a better knowledge about where some of our food comes from.”