Scammon to play volleyball at Dordt College

DAYTON — Former Tongue River High School student-athlete Austen Scammon signed a letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Scammon, who played basketball and ran track at Tongue River, will play volleyball at Dordt College. Scammon earned all-conference and all-state honors in high school.

Dordt College is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. According to the school, Dordt is a comprehensive Christian college rooted in the Reformed tradition.

“Austen is coming from an athletic background of playing many sports and competing regularly in outdoor volleyball tournaments,” Dordt volleyball coach Chad Hanson said. “We are excited to bring his athleticism and volleyball understanding into the gym where he will have immediate impact opportunities with us through the front row positions. His love for the Lord and desire to serve others are a great fit for our program.”

Scammon graduated from Tongue River in 2015 and graduated from Sheridan College last semester. He plans to study elementary education at Dordt. He is the son of Denise and Randy Scammon of Dayton.