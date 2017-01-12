SC women can’t keep up with rival Gillette in lopsided defeat

GILLETTE — The typically animated spirit of Frank McCarthy shifted to despondency Wednesday night after his Sheridan College women’s basketball team dropped its conference opener at Gillette College.

Gillette thumped the Lady Generals 86-55 in a game the home team controlled the entire way.

“They got us pretty good today,” McCarthy said after the loss.

Coming off of a month-long break, the energy lacked in the Lady Generals as soon as they stepped on the floor. The first three possessions resulted in two turnovers and an airball for Sheridan, and it took four minutes to put points on the board — a pair of free-throws from Raelynn Keefer.

Sheridan’s first field goal didn’t come until the 5:26 mark in the first quarter.

Still, the Lady Generals hung around for the opening 10 minutes and trailed just 18-13 after the first quarter before the wheels fell off.

Sheridan turned the ball over 25 times Wednesday night, 13 times in the first half. The Lady Pronghorns also pulled down a massive 20 offensive rebounds as they outrebounded Sheridan 50-39.

The speedy Gillette guards wreaked havoc on the SC ball handlers and turned 15 steals into easy layups. Meanwhile, the GC post players outmuscled the Lady Generals to put back the shots that the guards missed.

“My hat’s off to them,” McCarthy said of the Lady Pronghorns. “They beat us to loose balls; they did a great job on the boards. They were better.”

Gillette quickly cranked up the intensity in the second quarter, and the scoring came in bunches. The Lady Pronghorns took their first double-digit lead within the first two minutes of the second quarter.

Brooke Cargal — a Gillette native — briefly cut the deficit to 5 with a 3-pointer midway through the quarter, but it didn’t take long for the Lady Pronghorns to bump it back up to double-digits and run away with it for good.

A Cargal layup rolled off the rim as the buzzer sounded at the half, a symbol for the kind of night the Lady Generals had.

They trailed 38-25 at halftime.

The energy only increased on the Gillette sideline out of the locker room, and it sucked the life out of the much younger Lady Generals.

The turnovers mounted as Gillette opened the second half on an 8-2 run in the first minute and a half. The Lady Pronghorns outscored SC 23-12 in the third quarter and 25-18 in the final 10 minutes of play.

Campbell County High School grad Haley Urbatsch dropped 8 straight — including two straight 3-pointers — to start the fourth quarter to give Gillette a 32-point lead. The lead stretched as high as 39 for the Lady Pronghorns in the quarter.

“We just didn’t come ready,” McCarthy said. “A lot of that’s my fault, but it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t get it going. We were a step slower, and the misses became kind of contagious.”

Sheridan shot 36 percent for the game but connected on just 3 of 18 (17 percent) shots from behind the arc. The Lady Generals have relied heavily on the long ball this season, shooting 39 percent from deep before Wednesday’s loss.

Sheridan’s top two scorers — Rebekah Brewer and Cargal — combined for just 4 of 20 shooting (3 of 12 from 3-point range) for 15 points, half of their combined season average.

Mar Lamadrid Coll led Sheridan in scoring with 15 points, while Ashlie Blackburn and Cargal added 11 and 10, respectively.

Gillette had five players in double figures and two more with 9 apiece. Rickie Engesser led the Lady Pronghorns with 14 points.

The Lady Generals won’t have much time to sulk in Wednesday’s loss. They’ll be back on the floor Saturday against reigning Region IX runner-up Casper College.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do,” McCarthy said of the preparation going into Saturday. “I think a lot of it is just effort. More than the fundamentals, we’ve just got to play harder. Just come ready and compete.”

Final

Sheridan College…………….13 12 12 18 — 55

Gillette College……………….18 20 23 25 — 86

Scoring

Sheridan — Lamadrid Coll 15, Blackburn 11, Cargal 10, Dellavalle 6, Brewer 5, Storeshaw 4, Keefer 2, Frampton 2

Gillette — Engesser 14, Urbatsch 13, Powell 12, Murnion 11, Robarge 11, Z. Richards 9, Keckler 9, Bufford 4, B. Richards 3

Rebounds

Sheridan 39 (Blackburn 8), Gillette 50 (Bufford 9)

Assists

Sheridan 16 (Keefer 5), Gillette 17 (Murnion 4)