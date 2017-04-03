SC wind ensemble to perform Sat.

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will present the SC Wind Ensemble on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Sheridan College Wind Ensemble is directed by Dr. Eric Richards. Joining Richards as conductor will be Dr. David Knutson, conductor emeritus.

The SC Wind Ensemble will present works by John Philip Sousa, Gustav Holst, Kenneth Alford, Claude T. Smith, Eric Whitacre and Joseph Compello.

The Sheridan College Wind Ensemble is comprised of 45-60 musicians drawn from both the SC student body as well as experienced local community musicians.

Richards is the director of bands and jazz studies at SC, where he serves as music director of the Sheridan Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and works with his faculty colleagues to develop program initiatives in recruiting, outreach and curriculum development.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.