SC volleyball perfect at home tournament

SHERIDAN — The weekend’s opponents didn’t pose much threat to the Sheridan College volleyball team during its first home tournament. The Lady Generals completed a clean sweep of the three foes they faced at the two-day event.

After an opening weekend that consisted of just one win and three losses a week ago in Las Vegas, the Lady Generals hosted the Sheridan Tournament as they looked to bounce back from the grueling opening weekend. Sheridan was able to shrug off the Las Vegas woes and dominate on its home floor Friday and Saturday.

Sheridan opened the tournament with an easy 3-0 win against Miles Community College Friday night before breezing past Central Wyoming College and Dawson Community College in straight sets Saturday.

“I think we have a lot more depth through all positions,” SC head coach Jennifer Stadler said after the impressive weekend. “I was putting kids from the bench that are usually our second string in, and they were doing a really good job. Practices are constantly a competition. We’re just a lot more balanced throughout.”

Sheridan’s balance helped the team keep the tempo all weekend and put pressure on its opponents, but the key to the Lady Generals strong play came from the front-row players.

Stadler brought back eight sophomores from the 2016 squad, five of which play at the net. Those players were key pieces to last year’s team and proved to be catalysts once again for the Lady Generals over the weekend.

Friday, Ashlee Purcella led with seven kills and two blocks, and she added seven more kills against Central Wyoming Saturday. Kiahlei Yaste contributed six kills and two assisted blocks against Central, and Miranda Gallagher had five kills and seven blocks in the win over Dawson.

“My expectations for them to make the minimal errors is really high,” Stadler said of her sophomore players. “They know that, so they’re going out there with a little more urgency to make big plays right away, and they’re holding the freshmen up to a higher standard in those areas, too.”

The sense of urgency translated to early points and quick leads for the Lady Generals. The team won five of its six sets Saturday by six or more points. It jumped out to early leads in all but one of them.

In the opening set against Central Wyoming, Sheridan took a massive 15-3 advantage and set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. The Lady Generals won the set 25-14 — their largest of the six they played Saturday — before winning the next two 25-16 and 25-21.

Against Dawson, Sheridan opened the first set with an 8-1 lead and led 13-3 in the second set.

“I think if we come out strong, get the first few points, then our confidence starts to set in and we play stronger,” Stadler said. “When we let the first few points slide, it takes us a little bit more time to get our momentum and confidence in play.”

Even when the Lady Generals let a few early points slip away Saturday, it didn’t matter. The confidence from the first couple sets against Central Wyoming set the tone for the entire day, and Sheridan wasn’t going to fold.

After cruising to 25-19 and 25-16 victories against Dawson, Sheridan let the Lady Buccaneers hang around a little longer in the closing set. Dawson took a 5-3 lead in the early going, and even after Sheridan turned around and took a 17-10 advantage, the Lady Bucs scored six straight and made it 17-16.

But SC’s veterans stepped up.

Leading 22-18, Stadler sent in the big guns to finish things off. Sophomore setter Rosborg Halldorsdottir and the ambidextrous Purcella subbed in, and that was all she wrote.

Halldorsdottir served back-to-back aces, and Purcella put away a kill to take the set 25-18 and finish the weekend a perfect 9-0 over three matches.

Freshman Hannah Lloyd led Sheridan with 53 digs over the weekend and four aces. Freshman outside hitter Karlie Sorenson also had a 14-kill match against Dawson Saturday.

The Lady Generals will travel to Rangely, Colorado, next weekend for four matches at the Blue Mountain Inn & Suites Invitational.