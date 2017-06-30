SC volleyball hosting high school camp

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College head volleyball coach Jennifer Stadler encourages area high school players to sign up for the Lady Generals’ development volleyball camp next week at the college.

Stadler and the SC volleyball program will host the day-long camp July 7 for any ninth through 12th grader interested in pursuing volleyball at the college level.

The camp will be broken into two sections. The first section of the camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is structured to teach advanced skill and position-specific fundamentals through the training principles of a collegiate coaching staff. The afternoon section — 1:15 to 4 p.m. — will break down defensive schemes and strategies while players compete in situational team drills.

The cost for the camp is $70 per player.

To register, contact Stadler at 674-6446 extension 4002 or by email at jdstadler@sheridan.edu.