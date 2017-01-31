SC volleyball hosting Elite Prospect Camp

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College volleyball team will host its annual Elite Prospect Camp this weekend to showcase the top high school volleyball players across the region.

Top recruits from Wyoming, Colorado, Iowa, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Hawaii and Canada will take to the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on Feb. 5 for skill sessions and competitive volleyball action.

The camp provides players an opportunity to work with the Sheridan College players and staff, showcase their talent in front of college coaches and get an in-depth look at college volleyball and the recruiting process.

The camp costs $40 per athlete and is open to any player from the class of 2017, 2018 or 2019. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes lunch. There will also be a prospect tips segment at noon that is open to parents.

For more information or for a full camp schedule, contact Sheridan College head coach Jennifer Stadler at 307-674-6446, ext. 4002 or jdstadler@sheridan.edu.