SC to present ‘George and the Dragon’

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will present the theater department’s spring musical, “George and the Dragon,” written and directed by Big Horn resident Doug Sheehan on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

This is the second play written by Sheehan performed at SC. The first was an original piece for the Big West Arts Festival in 2008.

The SC production will star professional actor Mokey McNeilly as George. SC students and community members will fill out the cast.

Performances will take place Saturday through Monday at 7:30 p.m. each night. There will also be a matinée performance Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets to all four performances are available through the WYO Theater box office, by phone at 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military members.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.