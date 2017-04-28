SC to host reception for student show

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will present the 70th annual Sheridan College Student Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition is on display through May 14 in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery. The opening reception will take place May 4 from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition was juried by local artist Joel Ostlind. Twenty-four Sheridan College students submitted work and 18 were selected to show. Those exhibiting are Taryn Bohlman, Shaelyn Moore Hytrek, Rebekah Blommel, Nichole Wolz, Lydia Johnson, Kari Lentz, Jonathan Kibodeaux, Helene Todd, Emily Swanson, Elijah McClendon, Dylan Campbell Peterson, Diana Goodrich, David Danielson, Colleen Swan, Cecilia Riddle, Ashlee Purcella and Trudy Schoonover.

The pieces were installed by Sheridan College students Nichole Wrigley and Jonathan Kibodeaux.

The Edward A. Whitney Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

The reception is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

Information on this concert and all other Whitney Center for the Arts events can be found at www.whitneyarts.org.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.