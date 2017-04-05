SC students excel at SkillsUSA

SHERIDAN — With gold, silver and bronze team awards, the Sheridan College SkillsUSA team was successful at the state championship held recently in Gillette.

SkillsUSA, a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce, prepares America’s high performance workers and provides quality education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development.

Two teams placed with gold and silver medals in the welding fabrication category. Teams were comprised of three members who completed an eight-hour contest including fabrication and a written test.

The gold medal team was comprised of Jaden Paddock (welding technology), Chris Daniels II (welding technology) and Parker Hale (welding technology).

Silver medal team members were Corey Brown (welding technology), Mariah Grant (welding sculpture), and Tucker Goss (welding technology).

The benches Sheridan College students welded in the competition will be auctioned off at the Sheridan and Jackson Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquets.

Half of the money earned will be returned to the local SkillsUSA chapter.

Second-year Sheridan College student Ryan Geving (diesel technology), earned a bronze medal in the diesel technology competition.

“We are very proud of our students and the great work that they do,” said Jed Jensen, dean of technical career education. “Excellent results in these competitions are reflective of the hard work that they do and the preparation that they have in their classes. It is indicative of the work and effort our faculty put forth to train these students for entry into the workforce.”

First-place winners will advance to the national SkillsUSA competition this summer.