SC student named a New Century Scholar

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College student Brittney Steele has been named a 2017 New Century Scholar by achieving the state’s highest score in the All-USA Community College Academic Team competition.

Steele is a first-year dental hygiene student from Valier, Montana.

The New Century Scholars program, sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges, shares a common application with the All-USA Community College Academic Team program, which recognizes outstanding community college students.

More than 1,800 students were nominated from more than 1,000 community colleges for recognition. Judges consider academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and most importantly, how students extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom.

New Century Scholars are the highest scoring students in each state.

Each scholar will receive a $2,000 scholarship and will be recognized at Phi Theta Kappa’s Presidents Breakfast that will take place in New Orleans on April 24 during the AACC Convention.

“We appreciate the support of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize the academic achievement and leadership accomplishments of these outstanding community college students,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO, Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “These scholarships provided by organizations like Coca-Cola make the goal of college completion possible.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students to grow as scholars and leaders.

The society is made up of more than 3.2 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in nine nations.