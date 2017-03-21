SC rodeo kicks off spring season

SHERIDAN — This past weekend, the Sheridan College rodeo team traveled to Gillette for the first rodeo of the spring season.

SC head coach Marc Gilkerson said the team was anxious to get things going for the spring and had a number of individuals that did very well.

The SC men’s rodeo team won the team title with 585 points.

Chance Ames won bareback riding with an outstanding short-round ride of 78 points. He was followed by Hunter Carlson, who scored a consistent 72 in each round, and Kyle Bloomquist placed third in the short round and fourth in the average.

Trig Clark split the first round in bareback with a 74-point ride.

In saddle bronc riding, Tayte Clark won the long round and was third in the short round to snatch the average title.

Sam Thurston was second in the long round before getting bucked off in the short round, and Garrett Uptain placed fifth in the long round and sixth in the average.

Uptain also nabbed fifth place in both the bull-riding long round and average. John Lopez took third in the bull-riding short round and placed third in the average.

In team roping, Colby Hetzel placed second in the long round and third in the average, while Trase Johnson placed seventh in the long round and eighth in the average.

On the women’s side, Cricket Cunningham placed 10th in the long round in goat tying and secured 10th in the average, as well. Breanna Reimler closed out the scoring with a fourth-place finish in the long go in barrel racing to go with a seventh-place short-round finish.

The Sheridan College rodeo team heads to the Eastern Wyoming rodeo this weekend in Torrington.