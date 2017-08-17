SC on track for big enrollment bump

SHERIDAN — While enrollment for the fall semester at Sheridan College will remain open through Aug. 25, community college officials expect significant growth in the number of students taking classes this year.

“Last fall, we enrolled about 330 new students at Sheridan College, which was quite an accomplishment,” said Dr. Leah Barrett, vice president for student affairs. “This year, however, we are on track to enroll over 450 new students at Sheridan College, and over 800 districtwide.

“This includes traditional students just out of high school, as well as adult learners pursuing a certificate or degree,” Barrett continued. “That is a 49 percent increase in new students in the district.”

While exact numbers for enrollment are not yet available due to ongoing enrollment, Barrett said overall enrollment is also strong, with an estimated 2,400 students taking one or more credit courses in the district this fall with more than 1,350 students. SC officials also expect enrollment to increase as the academic year progresses through concurrent enrollment as well as eight-week and short-term classes.

Barrett noted that the enrollment outlook, along with full residence halls and the continuation of construction on the technical center all feed into the success of the school and its students.

“The Northern Wyoming Community College District is a pillar of the Wyoming educational ecosystem,” said Dr. Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, which includes Sheridan College. “We are truly proud to continue pursuing our goal of improving our community and our state by providing some of the finest educational experiences available in all of Wyoming.”