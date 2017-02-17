SC to host Saturday University Feb. 25

SHERIDAN — Go back to college for a day — minus the tests, stress and homework. Join other attendees for three lectures, delivered by top-notch professors who will enlighten and entertain you as part of Saturday U, the free one-day college education on Feb. 25.

Attend one, two or all three Saturday University lectures from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sheridan College. There is no pre-registration necessary and the lectures are free and open to the public. The day wraps up with a lunch and conversation as the professors explore links among their topics.

Saturday University is a collaborative program connecting popular UW professors with Wyoming residents who have a desire to learn.

Saturday University is sponsored by the University of Wyoming, University of Wyoming Foundation and the Wyoming Humanities Council.

The program is presented locally by Sheridan College, the Wyoming Humanities Council, and the UW outreach School.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

8:30 a.m. — doors open

8:30-8:50 a.m. — free coffee and pastries

8:50-9 a.m. — welcome and opening remarks

9 a.m. — “How the Brain Learns to See: Studying Tadpoles to Understand People” presented by Kara Pratt, assistant professor of zoology and physiology at UW

10-10:10 a.m. — break

10:15 a.m. — “Democracy’s Past, Democracy’s Future: Problems and Possibilities” presented by Scott Henkel, assistant professor of English at UW

11:15-11:25 a.m. — break

11:30 a.m. — “Will We Ever Have Beautiful Forests Again? Bark Beetles, Resilience and Future Forests” presented by Daniel Tinker, associate professor of botany at UW

12:30-1:45 p.m. — lunch and questions and answer session with presenters

The program will take place at the Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center, located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.