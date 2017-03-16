SC to host printmaking show

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts will present master printmakers Catherine Chauvin and Fawn Atencio in their exhibition “Where Land and Water Always Meet.”

The work will be on display in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery at Sheridan College March 21 through April 13.

The gallery is free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibition interprets public lands and altered bodies of water.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.