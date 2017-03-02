WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SC to host presentation on fossil discovery


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Museum of Discovery lecture series will feature a presentation titled “Grasslands to Well Pad — Fossil Discovery During Construction Monitoring” on March 8 at 7 p.m.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Paleontologists from SWCA Environmental Consultants conducted initial surveys for a proposed well pad development in eastern Wyoming. The survey area was nearly entirely vegetated, and it presented few bedrock exposures. Though sparse, observed fossils consisted of heavily weathered bone fragments. A year later a paleontologist was on site full time to monitor ground disturbing activities.

Initial discoveries included isolated skeletal elements from hadrosaur and ceratopsian dinosaurs and turtles. Then three closely associated bones were exposed in a channel sandstone horizon. An exploratory excavation revealed that the elements were really one specimen — a partially complete skull of cf. Triceratops horridus.

Because this project followed proper mitigation protocol, a new specimen of Triceratops and associated geographic and stratigraphic data will be available for study.

Georgia Knauss, who will give the presentation, is the paleontology lead at SWCA Environmental Consultants based in Sheridan; and works as a mitigation paleontologist.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..