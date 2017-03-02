SC to host presentation on fossil discovery

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Museum of Discovery lecture series will feature a presentation titled “Grasslands to Well Pad — Fossil Discovery During Construction Monitoring” on March 8 at 7 p.m.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Paleontologists from SWCA Environmental Consultants conducted initial surveys for a proposed well pad development in eastern Wyoming. The survey area was nearly entirely vegetated, and it presented few bedrock exposures. Though sparse, observed fossils consisted of heavily weathered bone fragments. A year later a paleontologist was on site full time to monitor ground disturbing activities.

Initial discoveries included isolated skeletal elements from hadrosaur and ceratopsian dinosaurs and turtles. Then three closely associated bones were exposed in a channel sandstone horizon. An exploratory excavation revealed that the elements were really one specimen — a partially complete skull of cf. Triceratops horridus.

Because this project followed proper mitigation protocol, a new specimen of Triceratops and associated geographic and stratigraphic data will be available for study.

Georgia Knauss, who will give the presentation, is the paleontology lead at SWCA Environmental Consultants based in Sheridan; and works as a mitigation paleontologist.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.