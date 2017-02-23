SC to host open house for new Agriculture Center

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host an open house for the new Mars Agriculture Center Tuesday. All are welcome to attend, and the center will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with tours of the facility guided by current students.

There will also be students and faculty in class working on their current studies. The open house is free, and light refreshments will be served.

The Mars Agriculture Center provides the college with a 16,000-square-foot learning environment for a variety of disciplines within the Sheridan College Ag Department. The building is attached to the existing Science Center, which underwent a renovation that updated existing space during summer 2015.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.