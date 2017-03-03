WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SC to host jazz performance


SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host a jazz performance March 9 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The concert is free and open to the public.

No tickets are required.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..