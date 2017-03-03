WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SC to host jazz performance
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host a jazz performance March 9 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public.
No tickets are required.
Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
