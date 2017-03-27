WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SC to host hypnotist Wednesday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts will host hypnotist chrisjones Wednesday at 9 p.m.
chrisjones has been taking his hypnosis show to high schools and universities across the country.
His hypnosis show allows students to become part of the act.
Tickets for the event are $5 per person and available through the WYO Theater or at the door.
Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
