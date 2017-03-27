SC to host hypnotist Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts will host hypnotist chrisjones Wednesday at 9 p.m.

chrisjones has been taking his hypnosis show to high schools and universities across the country.

His hypnosis show allows students to become part of the act.

Tickets for the event are $5 per person and available through the WYO Theater or at the door.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.