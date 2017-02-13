SC to host Gresl in concert Friday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Jason Gresl at the Whitney Center for the Arts Concert Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Gresl, a clarinetist, has performed in a variety of orchestral and chamber music settings. By day, he stays busy as the clarinet instructor and guest lecturer at Andrews University, Lake Michigan College and Sheridan College. By night, he can be found performing contemporary classical concerts with his duo Claricello (www.claricello.com), freelancing in various Michiana orchestras, acting on the community theatre stage and exploring multidisciplinary arts in his ensemble.

Tickets for his Sheridan performance are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. They are available at the WYO Theater box office, by calling 672-9084 or online at www.wyotheater.com.

For more information about the Whitney Center for the Arts, see whitneyarts.org. For more information about this performance, call Dr. Erin Hanke at 674-6446, ext 3014.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.