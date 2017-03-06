SC to host FFA students for Border Wars contest

SHERIDAN — FFA high school students from Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota will compete in the 15th annual Border Wars event Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sheridan College.

Students will compete in one of four categories: agricultural sales, farm and ranch business management, horse judging or environmental and natural resources.

High schools are allowed to enter as many teams as they want and partial teams will also be allowed to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top team from each state in each contest. Scholarships and prizes will also be awarded to the top individuals in each contest.

Chuck Holloway, Sheridan College agriculture business instructor, will direct the sales event. Students will have to sell an agricultural product to an official team of judges. Students will be judged on advertising campaigns, sales presentation, customer service and how well they solve team problems.

Sheridan College faculty will judge the competition with assistance from students currently majoring in agriculture at the college.

Brett Burke, SC ranch business management instructor, will direct the farm business management event. Students will be required to analyze farm/ranch business management information, apply economic principles and concepts of farm business management to the decision-making process, evaluate farm business management decisions and work together cooperatively as a group to solve a management scenario.

Nick Siddle, retired ag instructor and FFA advisor at Sheridan High School, will oversee the horse evaluation event, which will take place at the Sheridan College AgriPark. Students will be required to evaluate and rank horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance. As a team, students cooperatively solve problems related to equine selection, management, nutrition and production.

Keith Klement, SC director of agriculture, and Ami Erickson, horticulture instructor, will prepare the environmental and natural resources competition, in which students will be tested on their ability to identify wildlife and plants, use field sampling equipment and solve natural resource and environmental concerns in written and oral presentation format, both as individuals and in team setting practicums.

These events are similar to what the students will compete in during their respective state FFA competitions later this spring.