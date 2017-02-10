SC to host father, daughter art exhibit, reception

SHERIDAN — Internationally-renowned artist Theodore Waddell, who has gifted the college his entire print collection, printing press and materials to Sheridan College, will give a presentation with his daughter, local artist Arin Waddell, on Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

Theodore Waddell most often paints freely-rendered range animals roaming the vast plains of eastern Montana. He is known for expressionist animal and landscape painting and sculpture. Waddell was born in Laurel, Montana, and studied at the Brooklyn Museum Art School; Eastern Montana College; and Wayne State University, Detroit (MFA, 1968). He taught at the University of Montana from 1968 to 1976 and has since been a full-time artist and rancher. He has had more than 90 one-man exhibitions, including a major survey at the Eiteljorg Museum, Indianapolis. Waddell’s work has been singled out in reviews in the Washington Post and The New York Times, and was the subject of a Newsweek article.

The Waddells will work with Sheridan area high school students on Feb. 15 and Sheridan College students on Feb. 16.

On Feb. 16, from 5-7 p.m., the Whitney Center for the Arts will host an opening artist reception for Theodore Waddell and Arin Waddell. Both of their works will be on display in their latest exhibition: Waddell + Waddell. This reception is free and open to the public. The public is welcome to attend, view the works and meet the artists.

Waddell + Waddell is on display through March 10.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.