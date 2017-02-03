WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SC to host auditions for music scholarships Feb. 11


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Music Department will hold music scholarship auditions on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

SC offers scholarships for students studying music at three levels: Presto (full tuition plus room and board); Vivace (full tuition); and Allegro (partial tuition). The scholarship awards cover two full years at SC. Additionally, students from non-music disciplines may apply for the Allegro scholarship.

To sign up for auditions, students should see www.tinyurl.com/SCMusicDay2017. Auditions may be done in person at the WCA or online via Skype.

Students wishing to pursue priority admission must audition on Feb. 11. Students may also audition after Feb. 11 by appointment only.

For more information or to set up an audition after Feb. 11, please contact Bergman at 307-674-6446, ext. 3015, or rbergman@sheridan.edu.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..