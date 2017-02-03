SC to host auditions for music scholarships Feb. 11

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Music Department will hold music scholarship auditions on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

SC offers scholarships for students studying music at three levels: Presto (full tuition plus room and board); Vivace (full tuition); and Allegro (partial tuition). The scholarship awards cover two full years at SC. Additionally, students from non-music disciplines may apply for the Allegro scholarship.

To sign up for auditions, students should see www.tinyurl.com/SCMusicDay2017. Auditions may be done in person at the WCA or online via Skype.

Students wishing to pursue priority admission must audition on Feb. 11. Students may also audition after Feb. 11 by appointment only.

For more information or to set up an audition after Feb. 11, please contact Bergman at 307-674-6446, ext. 3015, or rbergman@sheridan.edu.