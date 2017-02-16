SC hoops handle Little Big Horn

Generals drop Little Big Horn College

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team dropped Little Big Horn College 107-43 Wednesday night as the Generals still cling to the fourth spot in the Region IX North Standings.

Elhadji Dieng finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Sheridan. Channel Banks had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists; Xavier Jackson had 14 points and 10 rebounds; and Jeremiah Brown had 16 points.

The Generals need to finish in the top four in the conference in order to host a first-round tournament game next month. As it currently stands, Sheridan (20-7, 6-5 in Region IX North) has a one-game advantage over Northwest College in the fourth-place spot.

Northwest dropped a game with Miles Community College Wednesday, but Sheridan didn’t get much help from above as Central Wyoming — currently third — traveled to Casper and knocked off the second-ranked Thunderbirds.

Sheridan will look to make up some ground Saturday during a road matchup against Central Wyoming. The Generals will wrap up the regular season with home contests next week against Western Wyoming and Northwest.

SC women beat LBH for fifth time

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team won its fourth conference game Wednesday with a 111-48 rout of Little Big Horn College.

It was Sheridan’s fifth win over the Lady Rams this season, including a sweep in official Region IX North play.

Ashlie Blackburn had her third double-double of the season with 26 points and 16 rebounds. It was her second-highest scoring night of the season after dropping 29 in a win at Northwest College last week.

Rebekah Brewer matched her career high with 25 points Wednesday, and Ashleigh Frampton chipped in 15. Five players scored in double figures for Sheridan.

The Lady Generals (17-10, 4-7 in Region IX North) travel to Central Wyoming College for their final regular season road game Saturday.