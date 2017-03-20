SC faculty to perform in concert Friday

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will present Rachel Bergman on flute and Kathy McNickle on piano Friday at 7:30 p.m. The program features the “Suite for Flute and Jazz Trio” by Claude Bolling as well as works by Katherine Hoover, Christian Erickson and Mark Elliot Bergman.

Joining Rachel Bergman and Kathy McNickle on stage will be Mark Elliot Bergman on double bass, Titus Brown and drums, and Janette Leno-Thomas on cello.

The program will feature not only local performers but several compositions by local composers.

Flutist and music theorist Rachel Bergman is director of arts outreach and academic support at Sheridan College. She teaches flute and music theory and founded and directs the Sheridan College Flute Choir. She is a member of Assisi Performing Arts (Assisi, Italy) and served on the faculty of the Skidmore Summer Flute Institute from 1994-2012. An advocate of new music, she premiered a number of new chamber works with flute, performing at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, the College Music Society National Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Britt Festival in Jacksonville, Oregon. She earned her doctorate in music theory from Yale University under the direction of Allen Forte and completed her undergraduate degree in music and mathematics at Skidmore College, where she was the recipient of a Filene Music Scholarship.

McNickle partially resides in the San Francisco area and has performed in musical plays, chamber music and recitals for many years. She has a master’s degree in classical piano performance from Stanford University. For the past 10 years she has been the music director for numerous productions at the WYO Theater. McNickle is presently a board member of the WYO Theater and the Sheridan Arts Council.

The Friday concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

Information on this concert and other events can be found at whitneyarts.org.