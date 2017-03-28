SC faculty, friends perform at Whitney Center

SHERIDAN — Dr. Rachel Bergman, Kathy McNickle, Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman, Titus Brown and Janette Leno-Thomas performed pieces written for flute, piano, cello and double bass at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College on Friday.

Faculty members are featured at the Whitney Center for the Arts because it provides them with the opportunity to perform for a home audience.

“They want to perform here because their students can hear them, their friends can hear them and their families can hear them,” Whitney Center for the Arts director Erin Hanke said. “It’s their home stage. They want to enjoy the space that’s been made available to them.”

Having a home-stage allows for flexibility in programming, so that faculty can share their work. Worries regarding selling their programs, which are part of performing elsewhere, are eliminated.

The Whitney Center for the Arts hosts faculty recitals at least once a month, Hanke said. Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman will have a double bass recital in April. Most of the programs are led by faculty, including the orchestra, wind ensemble and jazz ensemble.

Hanke said it is important to get faculty and students on the stage as much as possible to supplement education. It provides an opportunity for the faculty to show their students what they teach in their lessons.

“You sit there week after week, it makes sense, but it’s not quite clicking,” Hanke said. “Then you see it in action. That is a really powerful lesson.”

