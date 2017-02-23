WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SC to conduct ‘Intense Innovation’ course
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College and Timberline Training will host a course on Intense Innovation from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Center.
The goal of the course is to help create a thriving culture of innovation within an organization. It will teach personal innovation skills, innovative idea creation and a process for implementation.
The cost of the course is $200, which includes lunch.
For additional information, call Matt Melinkovich at 307-567-8171.
To register for the class, call 307-686-0254, ext. 1431.
The Sheridan College Broadway Center is located at 245 Broadway St.
Staff Reports
