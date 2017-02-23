WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SC to conduct ‘Intense Innovation’ course


SHERIDAN — Sheridan College and Timberline Training will host a course on Intense Innovation from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Center.

The goal of the course is to help create a thriving culture of innovation within an organization. It will teach personal innovation skills, innovative idea creation and a process for implementation.

The cost of the course is $200, which includes lunch.

For additional information, call Matt Melinkovich at 307-567-8171. 

To register for the class, call 307-686-0254, ext. 1431.

The Sheridan College Broadway Center is located at 245 Broadway St.

Staff Reports

