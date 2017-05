SC Choral Department to perform

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Choral Department will present Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” works by John Rutter and other music on Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Gene Sager will serve as conductor for the choir.

For additional information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.