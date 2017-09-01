SC basketball teams answer call, send gear to Houston

SHERIDAN — What started as a simple tweet from University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson quickly transformed into an overwhelming response from programs looking to help.

“Both men’s and women’s HS, JC, every level of college D1, D2, D3 and NAIA… if you can, please send 20 of your schools t-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes,” the note on Sampson’s Twitter account read.

The full note can be read on Sampson’s account, @CoachSampsonUH.

As Hurricane Harvey continued dumping water on the Houston, Texas, area, the head coach just wanted to help. So he asked for it.

Sampson sent out the tweet Monday.

By Wednesday, almost 900 schools had boxed and shipped gear to Houston. The responses came from universities, high schools and even elementary schools, per Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Friday afternoon, Sampson announced that he had received more than 1,000 commitments through Twitter alone and that the program had reached its capacity. He asked others to donate through other means like the Red Cross.

More than 30 of those commitments came from junior college programs across the country. One of those programs was Sheridan College.

When Sampson’s tweet began circulating across the Twittersphere, it eventually popped up on SC head men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer’s feed. Hammer acknowledged the folks within the coaching profession as a close-knit bunch, so he wasn’t surprised at how quickly the responses poured in.

And he didn’t hesitate to join the effort.

“Here at Sheridan, we receive a lot of support from the community,” Hammer said, pointing to the various donations the athletics department receives to purchase gear. “With our camp T-shirts that we had left over from the summer, both (women’s head coach) Ryan (Davis) and myself thought it would be a great chance for our program to help others.”

The destruction from Hurricane Harvey has produced eye-popping statistics. According to numbers compiled by ABC News, more than 20 trillion gallons of rain fell on the Houston area — an amount that would supply New York City’s water needs for more than five decades. Nearly 100,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in Harvey, and 364,000 people had registered for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as of Friday.

While the numbers are staggering, the SC coaches simply said helping is helping. No matter how much or little one can give, the amount isn’t important.

“I’m sure they’re going to love to see big colleges send stuff; they’re going to wear that stuff,” Davis said. “At some point it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to have a shirt on your back. They’re not going to care if it’s Sheridan College or the University of Houston. It’s really the least we can do.”

While the SC basketball programs filled boxes with camp shirts, old practice shorts and Generals basketball tees, the two head coaches noted that gesture was a no-brainer in their eyes, and they hope it translates to the life skills they try to instill in their players on a daily basis.

Both programs try to get out in the community and help others, be it serving meals at the local soup kitchen or hanging out with students at elementary schools. Sending some gear down to Houston was just an extension of that community service.

“Growing up, good young basketball players in society today, they’re often given a lot of people think they’re pretty talented,” Hammer said. “We try to find as many ways as we can to get our guys out there to experience a little bit of servant leadership. There are so many things out there you can do to help people; it’s not always about you.”

“If you have the resources to help, you should help,” Davis added. “It shouldn’t be something you tally. You’re not keeping score. You just do it because you can, and I hope that (our players) see that and I hope that’s engrained in them.”

Hammer called it “NBA” or “Next Best Action.” It’s a motto the Generals use throughout the year, both on and off the floor. He thinks by making good people off the court, you’ll see a direct result of it when the ball is tipped.

Hammer’s college coach Don Meyer, who accumulated more than 900 career wins, often said life is a team sport. Hammer looked to that quote when helping his “teammates” down in Houston, and he tries to incorporate that mentality when teaching his young players.

“Only so many people can be in the limelight; only one person can lead the team in scoring,” he said. “It’s getting the other guys to understand their role, buy into their role, accept their role. It’s the same way in life — understand what you can give and buy into it and fulfill that role.”

The Sheridan College men’s and women’s basketball programs bought into a role of helping another program this week. They weren’t asked to, and they aren’t asking for anything in return.

Sampson didn’t have to be the captain of the team. There was no requirement for 1,000 schools to send gear to Houston, and people like Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt weren’t expected to raise more than $13 million (and counting) for flood victims.

They just accepted that role in order to help the team.

This week’s team just happened to be an area devastated by a natural disaster, a group we could all consider teammates.