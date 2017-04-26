SC announces Wyoming Theater Festival season

SHERIDAN — Playwrights, directors, actors, crew and students will begin work on the three plays for the 2017 Wyoming Theater Festival on Aug. 20 and will be ready for performances to start Sept. 7.

The three new works selected for the festival this year were written by playwrights Mark Saltzman, Gabby Sinclair and Ken Jones. All are established playwrights. Saltzman and Sinclair worked with the Wyoming Theater Festival in earlier seasons.

The Wyoming Theater Festival artistic director and Sheridan College theater faculty Danny Lee Hodnett explained that the 2017 season was shifted from the previous July schedule to early September in order to include more Sheridan College students. The later schedule also moves the cultural tourism benefit of the festival into the shoulder season according to Shawn Parker, executive director for Sheridan Travel and Tourism.

All performances will be held in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in downtown Sheridan.

Tickets will be sold through the WYO box office and information about the festival will be available on the Whitney Center for the Arts website, www.whitneyarts.org.

In addition to the three plays performed in the Mars Theater, the Wyoming Theater Festival will host readings of new plays, workshops and talk backs with the playwrights, directors, actors and crew.

In past seasons, festival participants have enjoyed Sheridan’s hospitality — especially staying in homes. The Wyoming Theater Festival organizers are hopeful that former hosts and others will consider hosting this year’s playwrights, directors, actors and crew during their stay in late August and early September.

If you are interested in opening your home again or for the first time contact Susan Bigelow or Joy Baule at Sheridan College, 307-674-6446 or sbigelow@sheridan.edu.