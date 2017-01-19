WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SAWSJPB elects officials, presents audits


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board met Wednesday for its first 2017 meeting. 

The board elected Commissioner Tom Ringley, Mayor Roger Miller, Jesus Rios and Commissioner Bob Rolston as chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer, respectively. 

Tracey Jelly of Cloud Peak Accounting presented the audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2016, and said that everything was consistent with past years. SAWSJPB Project Manage, Dan Coughlin presented the single audit for Drinking Water State Revolving Funds 126 Boosters for fiscal year ending June 30, 2016, which he said was required because they exceeded the $750,000 limit during the fiscal year. 

The audit found the board was in compliance with accounting principles.

