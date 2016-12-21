SAWS shares waterline repair cost with city

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board approved a proposal to share the cost of replacing a portion of a leaking waterline under Little Goose Creek with the city of Sheridan.

City of Sheridan Utilities Manager Dan Roberts said during a meeting Tuesday that though they planned to replace the line in the spring, the discovery of a recent break in the line expedited plans.

The need to replace the line was declared an emergency at Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, therefore releasing the city from the obligation of going through customary procedures of advertising the project and accepting bids. This also allows the city to move forward with a contractor.

The line, which is owned by the city but serves both city and SAWS customers, will cost $148,000 to repair, and Roberts requested 20 percent from the SAWS board.

Though this wasn’t in the SAWS budget, the approval of the expenditure would amend the budget.

The debate among board members focused on whether this was considered a repair or a replacement. Sheridan County Commissioner Steve Maier said that according to the operating agreement the SAWSJPB functions under, each member is responsible for its own infrastructure and SAWSJPB would not be involved in funding a replacement project for city lines.

Roberts said the repair would replace just a portion of the whole line, which classifies it as a repair, not a replacement. Ultimately the board decided that since the line serves both customers, and only a portion of the line will be replaced, it was a project SAWSJPB could support.

Sheridan County Commissioner Mike Nickel said the board would be looking into how to clarify the guidelines as to not run into a similar problem in the future.