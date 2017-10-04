SAWS begins replacing water meters, TRVJPB requests fee waiver

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board began replacing water meters Tuesday. SAWSJPB representatives explained the process during the Sheridan County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Meter replacement will happen in phases, starting in the Big Horn, Powder Horn and Big Goose areas the week of Oct. 16. There is a public meeting Oct. 4 at Big Horn High School at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the project.

The county commissioners also received a request from the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board to waive right-of-way fees for its natural gas project.

TRVJPB chairman Peter Clark said the $4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan they have secured has 23 conditions, including identifying and mapping all rights-of-way. Clark was asked to submit a formal request for the commissioners to consider.

County engineer Ken Muller said four roads are involved and the commissioners would be waiving at least $60,000 in fees if they approve the request.