WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
A savory start to your new year with salmon fillets
CRUNCHY WALNUT-CRUSTED
SALMON FILLETS
Servings: makes 6 servings
Preparation time 15 minutes; refrigeration time: up to 2 hours
Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 cup walnuts
3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons lemon rind, finely grated
1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Coarse salt and pepper to taste
6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on
Dijon mustard to taste
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon rind, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper; set aside. Arrange salmon skin-side-down on parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each fillet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake fillets 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each fillet with lemon juice.
Per serving: 304 calories, 27 grams protein, 2 grams fat (57percent calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 114 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.
Carb count: 1/2.
By Susan Nicholson
Andrews McMeel Syndication
Outside Contributor
Latest posts by Outside Contributor (see all)
- Thankful for good neighbor, fire crews - January 4, 2017
- The nation’s abattoir - January 4, 2017
- Obama was indeed transformational, unfortunately - January 4, 2017