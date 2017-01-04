A savory start to your new year with salmon fillets

CRUNCHY WALNUT-CRUSTED

SALMON FILLETS

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time 15 minutes; refrigeration time: up to 2 hours

Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup walnuts

3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons lemon rind, finely grated

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

Dijon mustard to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon rind, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper; set aside. Arrange salmon skin-side-down on parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each fillet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake fillets 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each fillet with lemon juice.

Per serving: 304 calories, 27 grams protein, 2 grams fat (57percent calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 114 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1/2.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication