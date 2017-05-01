Saturday marked 50-year anniversary of Carroll’s Furniture fire

SHERIDAN — “Fire of undetermined origin gutted Carroll’s Furniture store on North Main Street Saturday evening.”

That’s a line from the top story on the front page of The Sheridan Press on May 1, 1967.

For Mark Carroll, that fire is also his earliest memory.

“I was 4 and a half at the time and remember going outside at our home near the fairgrounds and being able to see the glow in the distance,” Carroll recalled.

He also noted that his grandmother, Genet Carroll — the wife of Cliff Carroll, had said they were at an awards dinner at the Sheridan Center when someone came in and told them the store was on fire. They ran down the street to the store, through a late spring snowstorm, to see the business ablaze.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 in damage to the store, which was considered a complete loss. According to The Sheridan Press report of the fire, more than 50 firefighters from Sheridan, Big Horn and the Tongue River district battled the blaze for approximately 10 hours. Volunteers not associated with the fire departments also pitched in.

According to The Press on May 1, 1967, the store after the fire was “nothing but a gutted shell, with smoke still coming from the basement.”

Later reports said the fire was started by a defective fluorescent ballast and wiring in the ceiling of the basement of the structure.

The furniture store reopened in March 1968, nearly a year after the fire, continuing its long history in the Sheridan community.

The furniture store got started in 1919 with Robert R. Carroll at the helm. Cliff and Bill Carroll ran the store through the middle of the 20th century and Bob Carroll ran the store from then until 2000, when Chris Carroll took over the business.

Chris Carroll still runs the family business today.



Courtesy photos | The Wyoming Room