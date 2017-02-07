WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Saturday banquet to benefit SC rodeo team


SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet will take place Saturday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include silent and live auctions followed by live entertainment by The Munsick Boys.

The cost to attend is $50 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance. Proceeds will benefit the Sheridan College rodeo program and scholarships. 

Tickets are available for purchase through the Sheridan College Foundation or the Sheridan College rodeo team. For more information contact Sheridan College rodeo at 674-6446, ext. 4006 or 4303.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Staff Reports

