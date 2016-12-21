Satisfying soup

Occasionally those who cook like to cook for themselves. I have personal favorites that not all of the rest of the family enjoy. It can be frustrating, but on occasion I simply have to indulge in something I like, and let everyone else take the back seat. This soup is one of those situations. I love it; and I always will.

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

4 medium onions, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 (14-ounce) cans whole tomatoes, undrained

1 cup crushed tomatoes

2 (131/2-141/2-ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth

2 (7-ounce) jars roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon Pernod or other anise-flavored liquor (optional)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or 3/4 teaspoon dried, plus sprigs for garnish

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

In a large nonreactive pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until softened. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes longer. Add whole tomatoes and their juice, the crushed tomatoes and broth and simmer for 5 minutes. Add roasted red peppers, the Pernod, if using, and the thyme and simmer for 5 minutes longer.

In a blender or food processor, process the soup until pureed, working in batches if necessary. Pour soup through a strainer set over a large bowl, pressing on the solids with the back of a wooden spoon to extract as much of the liquid as possible; discard solids.

Return soup to the same cleaned-out pot, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Meanwhile in a small bowl, stir together the sour cream and lemon zest.

To serve, ladle the hot soup into small deep bowls and top with a dollop of the lemon sour cream. Garnish with fresh thyme if using.

Makes 8 servings, 160 per serving.

Another winner …

Garlic Mashed

Potato Casserole

2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup regular or light sour cream

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions (divided use)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Put potatoes, garlic, broth and 2 cups water into a large pot. Cover and bring liquid to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until potatoes are very tender.

Preheat oven to 400 F. Butter a 2-quart baking dish.

Set aside 3/4 cup of the potato water. Drain potatoes and garlic. Return them to the pot and heat over medium heat, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, until the potatoes are dry.

Mash the potatoes, adding a little of the reserved potato water if necessary. With a wooden spoon, beat in the sour cream, butter, salt, pepper and the remaining potato water, beating until the potatoes are very soft and fluffy. Gently stir in 3 tablespoons of scallions.

Spoon the potatoes into the prepared dish. Sprinkle with Parmesan and drizzle with the oil. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until top is golden and puffed. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon scallions and serve.

Makes 4 to 6 servings, 258 calories per serving.

Merry Christmas!

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 20 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.