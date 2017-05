SAGE seeking submissions for juried photography show

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has issued a call to the community for submissions to the organization’s third annual juried photography show.

The show will be on display June 14 to July 26 and the theme is “My solace.” The show will be judged by journalist and author Shawn Parker, who is also the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism.

Submissions for the show must be emailed by May 10.

For additional information, see the SAGE website at artinsheridan.com.