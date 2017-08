SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a ceramics show, “Splendid table: An exhibition of dinnerware,” through Sept. 20.

Elaine Henry curated the show.

The public is welcome to stop by to see the show Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, see artinsheridan.com.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.