SAGE to host ‘Modern Masters’

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a show entitled “Modern Masters: Jenna Jordan and Micah Trampe” through April 14.

A reception for the show will take place Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, see artinsheridan.com or call 674-1970.