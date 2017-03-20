WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SAGE to host ‘Modern Masters’
SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a show entitled “Modern Masters: Jenna Jordan and Micah Trampe” through April 14.
A reception for the show will take place Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, see artinsheridan.com or call 674-1970.
