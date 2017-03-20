WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SAGE to host ‘Modern Masters’


SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a show entitled “Modern Masters: Jenna Jordan and Micah Trampe” through April 14.

A reception for the show will take place Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, see artinsheridan.com or call 674-1970.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
