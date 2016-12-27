WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SAGE to host 7th annual National Juried Art Show


SHERIDAN — Sheridan Artists Guild Et al will host its seventh annual National Juried Art Show in February and has put out a call for art to be featured in the show.

Heather Plank will serve as the juror for the first show in the guild’s new space downtown.

Plank has a bachelor’s degree in printmaking from the University of Oregon and established the residency program and gallery at the Ucross Foundation, among other accomplishments and training.

The show will open Feb. 2 and a reception and awards event will take place that day from 5-7 p.m. at the Sagebrush Community Art Center’s new space at 21 W. Brundage St.

All submissions for art are due Jan. 10. To submit work, see artinsheridan.com for information.

