SAGE Community Arts to host show, tell


SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a show and tell event Saturday from 2-3 p.m.

The art organization invites local artists to gather and share current and recent work. 

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact SAGE Community Arts at 674-1970.

The nonprofit art center is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

